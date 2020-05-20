For now, inXile Entertainment is still working on the release of Wasteland 3.

One of the most anticipated role-playing games of this year is undoubtedly Wasteland 3. The work ofinXile EntertainmentHe will challenge us by questioning our own moral principles throughout the game. Its release date has been affected by the current global crisis situation, but it seems that the inXile team is already thinking aboutyour next project.

As confirmed by the company itself on their official Twitter account, they will use the amazing Unreal Engine 5, of which we could see their first demonstration very recently. The technology created byEpic GamesIt has created quite a bit of excitement from developers, so we can expect the new generation of video games to build on it.

The studio welcomes this new technology in its next job“We know that you are working on a solo AAA RPG toXbox Series X. I hope you collaborate with other Microsoft studios using Unreal Engine 5, “said a follower of the study on Twitter. Given this, inXile thanked them for their words and said that they remain” focused on finishing Wasteland 3 and releasing it on August 28. ” In fact, we will use Unreal Engine 5 in our next project, “the study concluded.

Unreal Engine 5 span multiple platforms. The president of Epic Games,Tim Sweeney, He claims that this is an amazing technology that will look great on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, there is still much ahead for us to see more details of games created with this technology.

What is getting closer is the release of Wasteland 3. The third installment of the RPG prepares its great debut next dayAugust 28. We have already tried it and we will tell you everything in our first impressions of Wasteland 3.

