REFORM

Mayolo López



Mexico City (April 17, 2020) .- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador struck out the treasury by finalizing the purchase for 511 million pesos of the Héctor Espino Baseball Stadium, in Hermosillo.

Yesterday the Secretary of the Treasury of Sonora, Raúl Navarro Gallegos, reported that Banobras made the payment and that the money would be used for Isssteson’s pensions, for public security and for hospital infrastructure and medical materials.

Since August 2019, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he would seek to buy two stadiums in Hermosillo and Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, for his baseball training program, schools and physical education centers, and commercial areas in its surrounding areas.

But the payment was made in full health and economic contingency for the coronavirus pandemic.

With the amount of the transaction, 472,000 medical protective suits against Covid-19 could be purchased, according to Senator Clemente Castañeda.

« Recently the payment was made by the Federation, corresponding to the sale of the Héctor Espino stadium, the majority of whose resources are being invested in the health sector, to prepare and improve the care conditions for the virus, » reported in a statement the Sonoran government.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Territorial Development also announced that it had completed the construction of a baseball stadium in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, where another 58 million pesos were spent.

After the announcement yesterday, criticism of the AMLO government rained down on him.

“In a situation like the one we are in, even if they are acquired commitments, an expense of this size when you have the epidemic in front of you; when you have the doctors claiming the lack of supplies and conditions to do their work; and when you are faced with an economic crisis, any commitment of this nature that generates absolutely nothing, should be stopped, ”said Senator Clemente Castañeda, national leader of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC).

In Castañeda’s opinion, the 511 million 600 thousand pesos should be used to alleviate the shortages suffered by medical personnel.

“The Government should cancel any type of commitment that at this time did not have a use to face the pandemic, to orient this money for the truly important things.

« Right now the most urgent thing is to give conditions to the doctors who have been denouncing the lack of equipment to be able to do their job, » he said.

The Héctor Espino stadium was inaugurated on October 4, 1972, it was the home of the Naranjeros and has a capacity for 15 thousand people.