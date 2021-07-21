Waste luxury Belinda, black and animal print are the key

Wasted luxury Belinda, black and animal print are the key | Instagram

The Mexican artist with Spanish roots, Belinda, is not only characterized by demonstrating her artistic talents at every step, a video She would also make it clear to all her fans that she is one of the most beautiful, her luxurious black outfit and animal print were the key to Belinda Peregrín Schüll.

Not only of music or acting, fashion runs through the veins of Belinda who in another of the videos she shared on Instagram, left more than one of her followers in love.

A “body“black of Beach highlighted each of its areas added to an animal print ensemble that left everyone captivated by the waste of beauty and charm of the interpreter of “Sapito”.

Lying comfortably on a bunk, Belinda seemed to enjoy the beautiful view of the beach, although, with his eyes protected at every moment of the bright day before which he showed his silhouette semi covered by her dark outfit and leopard print ensemble.

Undoubtedly, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, left more than one arrowed and for a sample some of the comments of her “belifans” are enough, who did not hesitate to flatter her beauty and her choice of garments.

Where’s the swimsuit from? Great !!, commented one of his followers.

Her loyal fans are always there for the Netflix actress and constantly send her their best vibes.

Beautiful as always Belinda, kisses, hugs and take good care of yourself.

Of course, the beauty of the “latin pop princess“, does not go unnoticed and receives some love proposals.

Belinda I love you or marry me

The future married couple, the “Nodeli” have not had so much activity in recent days so they are surely busy preparing the details of their great marriage.

And the like of nodal?

Apparently, Belinda has been very careful and keeps her silhouette at bay as can be seen in the recording, where in addition, her full body garment almost lets out some of its charms.

I love you skinny beautiful

Precious.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who on May 25 gave the Yes, I accept! to Christian Nodal causing a stir, he would find himself currently preparing one of the greatest projects of his life, his great wedding, which is presumed to take place in Spain and Mexico.

Most of “Beli’s” family lives in the European country, so the couple would have as witnesses a part of the family of the “model” and “businesswoman” who would meet to give their best vibes to the couple.

But without a doubt, it will be the ceremony that they will prepare in Mexico, in which the “Nodeli” focus their greatest endeavor, promising to be one of the unforgettable unions of the artistic milieu.

So far, there have been very few details and many of them, based on past special interviews that the owner of a new collagen brand, called “Wonu”, shared a few years ago.

It was the brother of the native of Madrid, Ignacio Peregrín Schüll, who would also have given some clues about what the expected union could be.

Even the young businessman, with aspirations to politics, was very enthusiastic about the moment that both his sister and his brother-in-law live today and even more when he was asked if he would soon be an uncle.

The celebrity’s beloved younger brother, who has headlined the covers of “Elle,” “Glamor,” “Hello!”, “Esquire,” and recently, Vogue, noted that he would love to become a uncle and the idea of ​​him being a girl overcomes Your expectations.

This, in the midst of the pregnancy rumors that have haunted the beloved figure of children’s novels, since the announcement of their engagement.