Waste in times of crisis

The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) unanimously approved the Comprehensive Plan, with calendar and guidelines, to hold the Popular Consultation 2021 on August 1 to fulfill a campaign promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The President Counselor of the National Electoral Institute, Lorenzo Córdova, affirmed that the institute would fulfill its constitutional obligations to the extent of the budgetary possibilities that other powers of the State determine.

In addition, he requested, on two occasions, the Ministry of Finance for a budget expansion reducing the number of polling stations to be installed, from 104 thousand to 91 thousand. The consultation will be done with own resources if necessary.

This preparation is to stage one of the grossest stratagems of this government to divert the attention of citizens from matters of excruciating urgency. The query focuses on a single question:

“Do you agree or not that the pertinent actions be carried out, in accordance with the constitutional and legal framework, to undertake a process of clarification of the political decisions made in the past years by political actors aimed at guaranteeing justice and the rights of potential victims? ”.

It is observed that the question does not define what is meant by “political decisions”, nor does it clarify who those “actors” were and, worse still, what years the exercise refers to. We could go back to the founding of Tenochtitlán, a date that our official historian was very interested in specifying.

*

It is not necessary for the citizen to confirm whether or not he agrees with a legal “process” being followed on past political decisions. This question is absolutely idle unless it contains some mysterious undisclosed intention. Furthermore, what would be the “clarification process” to “guarantee justice and rights” for one or more of those victims?

*

And the citizen does not dare to answer no to the obscure and equivocal question because this would invalidate all the “political” decisions that a “political actor” had made in “past years”. To answer yes is to leave the inquiry open, via means that are not mentioned, on the reasons, antecedents or purposes of the “decisions” that the question does not even want to identify.

The consultation had its histrionic meaning when it alluded to the former presidents. But the Supreme Court intentionally distorted the question to suppress its goal of prosecuting them. Eliminated these in the expurgated version the question is hollowed out.

*

The query is not serious. In these times it would only make sense to update it with the names of the President himself and those of some of his immediate collaborators, such as Manuel Bartlett, who has had serious pending issues for more than forty years.

In addition to being costly, the consultation remains a joke in bad taste that President López Obrador throws into the ring to distract the wise people from current issues of excruciating urgency.

It would make more sense to ask the people what services they urgently require, what is needed to launch their stagnant potential.