Wasp Fukuoka receives Vissel Kobe in his fiefdom

06/18/2021 at 06:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 06:00 the meeting of the eighteenth round of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the Wasp and to Vissel Kobe in the Level-5 stadium.

The Fukuoka Wasp intends to improve their championship ranking after having lost their last match against him Kawasaki Frontale by a score of 3-1. In addition, the locals have won in eight of the 18 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League and add a figure of 20 goals against 22 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Vissel Kobe reaped a tie to one against the Sagan tosu, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he comes to the meeting in order to snatch the three points from the Fukuoka Wasp. To date, of the 17 games the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won seven of them with a balance of 22 goals for and 17 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Fukuoka Wasp he’s won five times and lost three times in eight games played so far, which means he’s not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Vissel Kobe they have been beaten twice and drawn three times in their nine games so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have met before in the Level-5 stadium, in fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of the Fukuoka Wasp. The last time both teams played in this competition was in August 2011 and the result was a draw (2-2).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Fukuoka Wasp is ahead of the Vissel Kobe with a difference of one point. The Fukuoka Wasp He arrives at the meeting with 29 points in his locker and occupying the fifth place before the game. For his part, Vissel Kobe it has 28 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.