Wasp Fukuoka receives Gamba Osaka

07/16/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

Next Saturday at the Level-5 stadium at 11:30, the Wasp and the Prawn Osaka on the twenty-first day of the J1 Japanese League.

The Fukuoka Wasp seeks to improve their ranking in the tournament after having lost their last match against him Yokohama F. Marinos by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in eight of the 21 games played to date, with 23 goals in favor and 26 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Prawn Osaka suffered a defeat against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the last game (1-2), so that a win against the Fukuoka Wasp it would help him improve his career in the championship. To date, of the 15 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won three of them with a balance of seven goals in favor and 14 against.

Regarding home performance, the Fukuoka Wasp He has won five times and been defeated four times in nine games played so far, numbers that may seem encouraging to him. Prawn Osaka, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Level-5 stadium. In the role of visitor, the Prawn Osaka they have won once and lost four times in their eight games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have met before in the Level-5 stadium, in fact, the numbers show a win, a loss and a draw in favor of the Fukuoka Wasp. Along with all this, the visitors do not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Wasp. The last match between Wasp and the Prawn Osaka This tournament was played in April 2021 and ended in a draw (0-0).

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 15 points with respect to the Fukuoka Wasp. The team of Shigetoshi Hasebe He arrives at the match in eleventh position and with 29 points before the match. For his part, the Prawn Osaka it has 14 points and occupies the nineteenth position in the classification.