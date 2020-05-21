WAson Brazobán has suffered noticeable losses in the last six years. First came her parents, in 2014, and last Monday her only sister, Noelia, wife of the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Mars.

The artist is mired in sadness. “We always forgive you everything, but what I know that none of your brothers will forgive you is that you went before us and left our souls forever broken. The plan was that you will bury us, not the opposite ”, were some of the singer-songwriter’s sad words about the death of his only sister.

Wason shared an Instagram post with two photos, where the Brazobán brothers are and a sad message about Noelia’s untimely departure.

The interpreter of “You are my queen” recalled that the arrival of his sister was the best news among five men. “And you came and changed everything at home, I as the second oldest had to change your cloths when mommy and daddy worked, then they gave you the luxury of studying ballet while we were poor and we were never jealous of you, we were happy to have you in home, we always spoil you and when you screwed up we had a hard time talking to you loudly.

According to Cheito Martínez, the artist’s manager, the death occurred as a result of a heart attack while the woman was admitted to the Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine Diagnostic Center (Cedimat).

The young woman had fractured an ankle when falling from stairs Noelia Brazobán was the only female of six brothers. He left two children in the orphanage, a seven-year-old boy and a four-year-old female.

“You are the girl of the house, the spoiled one. How the hell can you think of leaving and leaving us alone? So suddenly, without warning. We will not forgive you sister of my soul.

When we meet in heaven, I’m going to pull your ears for the first time in my life. Meanwhile go tell the gossip to daddy and mommy in heaven. I love you much more than I always told you, “Wason said on Instagram.

REACTIONS

Colleagues.

The artistic and media community reacted with feelings of solidarity towards Wason Brazobán. Among those who wrote to her Instagram are Crazy Design, Daniel Santa Cruz, Sandra Berrocal, Milagros Germán, Pamela Sued, Georgina Duluc, La Materialista, María Angélica Ureña … More than 23 thousand 200 comments of condolences can be read in the message shared by Wason Brazobán.

.