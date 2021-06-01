Washington Wizards wins 122-114 over Philadelphia 76ers

06/01/2021 at 09:51 CEST

Washington Wizards beat as a local Philadelphia 76ers by 122-114 after the fourth round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this victory, Washington Wizards manages to close the gap on the scoreboard, which at this time continues 1-3 in favor of Philadelphia 76ers.

During the first quarter, the visitors were the main leaders in the arena, in fact, they got a 12-2 run and went on to win by 11 points (5-16) to finish with 28-31. Then during the second quarter Washington Wizards he managed to get closer in the electronic, which concluded with a partial result of 32-30. After this, the players came to rest with a 60-61 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter featured both contestants, with alternations on the scoreboard, until at the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a partial result 32-19 and a 92-80 overall result. Finally, in the last quarter there were also several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 30-34. After all this, the game ended with a result of 122-114 for the locals.

During the game, the interventions of Russell westbrook Y Rui hachimura, who got 19 points, 14 assists and 21 rebounds and 20 points, two assists and 13 rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Tobias Harris Y Ben simmons, with 21 points, five assists and 13 rebounds and 13 points, three assists and 12 rebounds respectively.