Washington Wizards wins 120-105 over Cleveland Cavaliers

05/15/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Washington Wizards managed to win at home against Cleveland Cavaliers by 120-105 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Washington Wizards players were defeated away from home against Atlanta Hawks by 120-116. For their part, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat at home Boston Celtics by 102-94. Washington Wizards, after the match, it remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 33 matches won out of 71 played, while Cleveland Cavaliers it would be left out of the Play-offs with 22 victories in 71 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were alternations in the light until finishing with a result of 31-33. After this, in the second quarter again there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-23. After this, the teams reached the break with a 58-56 on the counter.

During the third quarter the local team managed to distance itself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-1 and marked the maximum difference (15 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 33- 20 and a 91-76 overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals managed to maintain their difference on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-29. After all this, the match ended with a score of 120-105 for the local team players.

During the match, they highlighted Russell westbrook Y Davis bertans for their participation in the game, after getting 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds and 17 points and one rebound respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jarrett allen Y Collin sexton for his actions in the game, with 18 points, three assists and 14 rebounds and 26 points, four assists and one rebound respectively.

In the next NBA game, Washington Wizards you will see the faces with Charlotte hornets in the Capital One Arenawhile the next rival of Cleveland Cavaliers will be Brooklyn nets, with which you will see the faces in the Barclays Center. Check the full NBA schedule.