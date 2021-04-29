Washington Wizards win against Los Angeles Lakers 116-107

04/29/2021 at 4:51 AM CEST

Washington wizards managed to win at home against Los angeles lakers 116-107 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with San antonio spurs by 143-146, while the visitors won at home against Orlando Magic by 103-114. Washington wizardsAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 28 victories in 62 games played. For its part, Los angeles lakers continues in play-off positions with 36 victories in 62 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter Los angeles lakers He was the main dominator, in fact, he got a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and widened the difference to a maximum of six points (8-14) until finishing with a result of 31-35. Later, in the second quarter the local team managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved another 14-2 run and went on to win by eight points (57-49) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result. from 30-20. After this, the players came to rest with a 61-55 in the light.

Over the course of the third quarter Washington wizards managed to distance itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 16-2 and had a maximum difference of 16 points (85-69) until it ended with a partial result of 29-22 and a 90-77 total. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the visiting team managed to get closer again in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 12-2, although it was insufficient to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 26- 30. Finally, the players closed the match scoreboard with a score of 116-107 for the home team players.

In addition the players of Washington wizards that stood out the most in the confrontation were Russell westbrook Y Bradley Beal, who had 18 points, 14 assists and 18 rebounds and 27 points, three assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Anthony Davis Y Andre Drummond, with 26 points, two assists and five rebounds and 17 points, two assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA clash Washington wizards will face Cleveland Cavaliers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. For its part, Los angeles lakers will face Sacramento Kings in the Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.