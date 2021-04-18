Washington Wizards win 121-100 over Detroit Pistons

04/18/2021 at 4:51 AM CEST

Washington Wizards won at home Detroit Pistons by 121-100 on a new NBA day. Previously, Washington Wizards players managed to win at home against New Orleans Pelicans 117-115, so after the game they accumulated five consecutive wins, while the Detroit Pistons also defeated at home Oklahoma city thunder by 110-104. For now Washington Wizards it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 23 victories in 56 games played. For its part, Detroit Pistons it would be left out of the Play-offs with 17 games won out of 57 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had variations in the score of both teams, in fact, the Washington Wizards players won by 10 points (22-12) and their rivals by zero (2-2) until they finished with a result of 27-27 . Later, during the second quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves in the electronic game and had a maximum difference of nine points (49-40) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 34-28. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 61-55 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team increased its difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-1 and had a maximum difference of 17 points (86-69) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-25 and a 93-80 overall. Finally, in the last quarter the local players managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 24 points (115-91), and the quarter ended with a result 28-20 partial, thus ending the match with a final result of 121-100 in favor of the locals.

During the meeting, the participation of Bradley Beal Y Russell westbrook, who got 37 points, three assists and three rebounds and 15 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Isaiah Stewart Y Frank Jackson, with 19 points, one assist and 12 rebounds and 19 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively.

After winning the next match Washington Wizards will play against Oklahoma city thunder in the Capital One Arena. For his part, the next adversary of Detroit Pistons will be Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom he will face in the Little Caesars Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.