Washington Wizards win 116-131 against Orlando Magic

04/08/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Washington Wizards won at home to Orlando Magic 116-131 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing away from home with Denver nuggets 119-109, so after the match they accumulated four consecutive defeats, while the visitors also suffered a defeat away from home with Toronto raptors by 103-101. For now Washington Wizards it would be left out of the play-off positions with 18 victories in 50 games played. For its part, Orlando MagicAfter the game, they would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 17 victories in 51 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-0 run during the quarter and ended with a result of 33-34. Later, in the second quarter the visiting team distanced itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved another 11-0 run during the quarter and took the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-39. After this, the teams reached the break with a 60-73 in the light.

During the third quarter Orlando Magic managed to get closer in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-27 (and a 90-100 overall). Finally, over the course of the last quarter Washington Wizards he distanced himself again on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a 16-2 partial and went on to win by 20 points (109-129) and the fourth ended with a 26-31 partial result. After all this, the match ended with a final score of 116-131 for the visiting team’s players.

During the match, Washington Wizards won the victory thanks to 23 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds from Russell westbrook and the 26 points, five assists and a rebound of Bradley Beal. The 24 points, three assists and six rebounds of Terrence ross and the 19 points, an assist and eight rebounds of MO Bamba they were not enough for Orlando Magic could win the game.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Washington Wizards will be against Golden state warriors in it Chase Center, while Orlando Magic will be measured with Indiana Pacers in it Amway center. Check the full NBA schedule.