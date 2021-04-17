Washington Wizards take victory against New Orleans Pelicans 117-115

04/17/2021 at 4:24 AM CEST

Washington Wizards won at home against New Orleans Pelicans by 117-115 on a new NBA day. The locals come from beating away from home to Sacramento Kings by 111-123, so after the game they accumulated four victories in a row. For their part, the visitors lost at home with New York Knicks 106-116, completing a three-game losing streak in their last five games. Washington Wizards, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions with 22 victories in 55 games played, while New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the Play-offs with 25 victories in 56 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a 30-29. Later, in the second quarter, the local team maintained their difference and concluded with a partial result of 32-32. After this, the players reached the break with a 62-61 on the scoreboard.

In the course of the third quarter, the visitors managed to overcome the match until they reached a draw, in fact, they achieved a partial 13-2 during this quarter and reached a difference of eight points (72-80) until concluding with a partial result of 24 -28 and 86-89 total. Finally, during the last quarter the locals managed to overcome the match until reaching the tie, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a result partial of 19-16. Finally, the game came to the end of the quarter with a tie at 105-105 between both teams, so it was necessary to wait until extra time to know the winner.

The extension had several changes of leader in the light and ended with a partial result of 12-10, the final result of the match being 117-115 in favor of Washington Wizards.

During the match, Washington Wizards won the victory thanks to 36 points, nine assists and 15 rebounds from Russell westbrook and the 30 points, six assists and four rebounds of Bradley Beal. The 34 points, five assists and seven rebounds of Brandon ingram and the 16 points, six assists and 11 rebounds of Naji marshall they were not enough for New Orleans Pelicans could win the game.

In the next clash of the competition, Washington Wizards will measure his strength with Detroit Pistons in the Capital One Arena, while in the next meeting, New Orleans Pelicans you will see the faces with New York Knicks in the Madison Square Garden. Check the full NBA schedule.