Washington Wizards prevail 132-133 against Indiana Pacers

05/09/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Washington Wizards beat Indiana Pacers away by 132-133 in a new round of the NBA. In the previous round, the Indiana Pacers players managed to win at home against Atlanta Hawks by 133-126. For their part, the Washington Wizards also defeated away from home Toronto raptors by 129-131 and after the game they accumulate a streak of four victories in the last five games. For the moment Washington Wizards would be left out of the Play-off positions with 32 victories in 68 games played, while Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 31 games won out of 67 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 10-2 run during the quarter and ended with a 32-33. Later, the second quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 30-30. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 62-63 in the electronic.

During the third quarter again there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a partial result of 39-29 and 101-92 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-32, reaching the end of the quarter with a draw at 124-124, so it was necessary to extend the match until overtime.

The extension again had several movements on the scoreboard and concluded with a partial result of 8-9, the final result of the match being 132-133 in favor of Washington Wizards.

In addition, the players who stood out the most from Washington Wizards They were Russell westbrook Y Bradley Beal, who had 33 points, 15 assists and 19 rebounds and 50 points, one assist and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Caris levert Y Domantas Sabonis for his actions in the game, with 35 points, eight assists and 14 rebounds and 30 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Washington Wizards will be against Atlanta Hawks in the State Farm Arena, while in the next meeting, Indiana Pacers you will see the faces with Cleveland Cavaliers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.