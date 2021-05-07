Washington Wizards prevail 129-131 against Toronto Raptors

05/07/2021 at 8:51 AM CEST

Washington wizards managed to win at home to Toronto raptors by 129-131 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Toronto Raptors players suffered an away loss against LA Clippers 105-100, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For their part, the Washington Wizards also lost at home with Milwaukee bucks by 135-134. For the moment Washington wizards would be left out of the Play-off positions with 31 victories in 67 games played, while Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for now with 27 victories in 67 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard and it concluded with a result of 33-31. Later, in the second quarter Toronto raptors managed to distance himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-1 and went on to win by 13 points (60-47) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-20. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 60-51 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to get closer on the scoreboard until the match was tied, in fact, the team achieved a 12-2 partial in this quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-31 (86-82 ). Finally, during the last quarter there were again alternations in the electronic and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-33. Finally, the game reached the end of the quarter with a draw at 115-115, so it was necessary to extend the regulation time to an extension.

The extension was dominated by Washington wizards, widened the difference to a maximum of six points (120-126) and ended with a partial result of 14-16, the final result of the match being 129-131 in favor of Washington wizards.

The triumph of Washington wizards It was due in part thanks to the 13 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds of Russell westbrook and the 28 points, five assists and five rebounds of Bradley Beal. The 44 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds of Pascal Siakam and the 25 points, an assist and three rebounds of Gary Trent Jr. they were not enough for Toronto raptors could win the game.

The next match will face Washington wizards with Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For his part, in the next game, Toronto raptors will seek victory against Memphis Grizzlies in the Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.