The Washington Wizards They have spent years on a journey through the desert from which there is no sign of escaping. The injury of John Wall and the inability to surround Bradley Beal with important players has made the capital have their sights set on the future. Tommy Sheppard, General Manager, gave an interview to TheAthletics where he reflected on the need to “improve defensively”, for which they have a clear priority. “We need to sign an interior player with intimidation capacity,” he said.

