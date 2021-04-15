Washington Wizards defeat Sacramento Kings (111-123)

04/15/2021 at 6:52 AM CEST

Washington Wizards managed to win as a visitor to Sacramento Kings by 111-123 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Sacramento Kings players lost away from home against New Orleans Pelicans 117-110, so after the game they accumulated nine consecutive defeats. For their part, the Washington Wizards won at home to Utah Jazz by 121-125 and after the match they accumulate a streak of four wins in the last five games. Washington Wizards, after the game, it remains for now out of the play-off positions with 21 victories in 54 games played, while Sacramento KingsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-offs for the moment with 22 victories in 55 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Washington Wizards he was the main leader on the court, in fact, he got a 10-0 run and got the maximum difference in points (11) at the end of the quarter and ended with a 31-42. Then in the second room Sacramento Kings reduced distances in the light, in fact, the team got another 12-2 run during the quarter, which ended with a 29-28 score. After this, the players came to rest with a 60-70 on the counter.

Over the course of the third quarter Washington Wizards He managed to maintain his difference on the scoreboard until he finished with a partial result of 23-23 and 83-93 in total. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team distanced itself in the electronic game, increased the difference to a maximum of 17 points (93-110) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-30. After all this, the match ended with a result of 111-123 for the visiting team players.

During the match, Washington Wizards won the victory thanks to 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds from Russell westbrook and the 31 points, three assists and four rebounds of Bradley Beal. The 33 points, six assists and five rebounds of De’Aaron Fox and the 18 points, two assists and seven rebounds of Harrison Barnes they were not enough for Sacramento Kings won the match.

The next clash of Washington Wizards will be against New Orleans Pelicans in the Capital One Arena, while the next adversary of Sacramento Kings will be Phoenix suns, with whom he will play in the Phx Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.