Washington wants “facts” at Biden’s climate summit

April 21, 2021

The United States promised on Wednesday to pressure the world’s most polluting countries to “raise” their “ambitions” in the fight against global warming, on the eve of the great climate summit organized by Joe Biden.

“There is no greater challenge for this administration, and for the United States, than to combat the climate crisis,” said a US official before the virtual meeting Thursday and Friday with some 40 world leaders, including Pope Francis.

“We all know that we must do more to bend the curve of global emissions,” he added, while calling for “an unprecedented level of planetary cooperation.”

Another senior official on Biden’s team said they expected “facts at this meeting,” a step toward the major UN conference, COP26, scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We hope that leaders will make announcements to increase their ambition by outlining the next steps they intend to take to help solve the climate problem collectively,” he said.

With information from AFP

