Washington State Approves Offering Free Recreational Marijuana In Exchange For COVID-19 Vaccination

Photo: Kindel Media / Pexels

To continue to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, recreational marijuana cigarettes are now being offered. And it is that officials from the Washington State Board of Liquors and Cannabis (LCB, for its acronym in English) gave permission to state-licensed cannabis retailers to offering a pre-rolled marijuana joint to adult users receiving a vaccine at a clinic.

The promotion is intended to promote and support the state’s vaccination efforts, according to the LCB press release. The board said they had already received multiple requests from cannabis stores to give away joints and help promote vaccination, so they decided to give this permission.

The promotion is offered to adults over 21 years of age and will end on July 12.

The news comes just weeks after LCB announced that it would allow stores to give the vaccinated free beer, wine and cocktails.

It should be noted that across the US many companies have been offering incentives ranging from free donuts to tickets to baseball games. All of this in order to encourage people to get vaccinated as more states try to reach their vaccination goal.

For example, in New York, Shak Shack will be giving free fries and hamburgers to everyone who gets vaccinated. The promotion will last until December of this year.

On the other hand, the state of Ohio is offering a weekly prize of $ 1 million dollars to incentivize vaccination.

Also, Krispy Kreme was giving free donuts on Donut Day to everyone who was already vaccinated.

In Washington, 48.7% of state residents are fully vaccinated. The state’s goal is to hit 70%, according to the state health department.

