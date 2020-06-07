To the cry of “Black Lives Matter”, thousands of people ruled the capital of the United States this Saturday with the biggest protest for racial justice since the May 25 murder of the African American George Floyd, who He was suffocated by a white police officer.

The protests began at 12 noon local time and spread throughout the city: some two thousand people gathered around the Congress and another thousand did so at the Lincoln Memorial, and then, as if they were rivers flowing into the White House.

There, a huge sea of ​​people chanted for hours to call for structural changes that end violence against African-Americans, who in the United States are three times more likely to die at the hands of the police than whites, according to data from the Mapping Police group. Violence.

A DAY FOR HISTORY BOOKS

Sitting on the sidewalk outside the presidential mansion was the family of African-American Lamar Hacelton, who had decided to bring his four daughters to the protest to show them what he believes will one day fill out the history books.

“One day they will read this as if it were history, but it is important that they have the experience of being here (…) I want them to learn that it is important that they learn to defend themselves, because of their race and other people who are less lucky. That is why we are here, so that the girls can see how history is made, ”she explained to Efe.

One of her daughters, 11-year-old Alexia, carried a banner with silver stars and the letters of the motto “Black Lives Matter” that she herself had drawn and painted.

“This means that people of my skin color and who are darker, that their life matters, not only the life of whites,” explained the little girl to Efe, who hopes that the protests these days will help improve the world. so that he is not “so cruel and so rude”.

LESS POLICE PRESENCE THAN OTHER DAYS

Around the family, protesters paraded with their fists raised in the presence of a much smaller police deployment than in recent days.

Security forces have been widely criticized for tear-gassing and firing rubber balls at a peaceful protest on Monday only so that United States President Donald Trump could cross the park in front of the White House and take a photo of himself. a church.

Officers were in small groups with a relaxed demeanor this Saturday, wearing neither helmets nor bulletproof vests.

On Friday, the Pentagon had already asked the National Guard reservists not to carry arms or ammunition and, in addition, ordered the withdrawal of the 1,600 soldiers who had been mobilized.

Agents have also cut off traffic from 6:00 am local time and until midnight in much of central Washington, whose businesses remain boarded up with wood paneling.

1/10

168c9ecc809945be30a2b8cf6b0f76c13777c104w.jpg

()

2/10

Protesters walk down Constitution Avenue near the United States Capitol, toward the White House where there has been a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, the June 06, 2020. . / EPA / SARAH SILBIGER

(SARAH SILBIGER / .)

3/10

Demonstrators protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

4/10

The Washington Monument and the White House are visible as protesters gather Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, to demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (Khalid Naji-Allah / Executive Office of the Mayor via AP)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

5/10

Washington, Dc (United States), 06/06 / 2020.- People participate in a protest near the White House, where there has been a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC , USA, 06 June 2020. Cities across the United States are expecting large protests over the death of George Floyd. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. (Protests, United States) . / EPA / SARAH SILBIGER

(SARAH SILBIGER / .)

6/10

62d41f323459caea95e556ab8bc5cc999f91572fw.jpg

()

7/10

b01d92c5d2ca8e84c174ee04bcd75ea689222a5dw.jpg

()

8/10

84692d1bbf797e82201a357b381b8f206b12b809w.jpg

()

9/10

Protesters walk along Constitution Avenue near the US Capitol, towards the White House where there has been a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 June 2020. . / EPA / SARAH SILBIGER

(SARAH SILBIGER / .)

10/10

This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows people gathered near the entrance to Lafayette Square and at the steps to the Lincoln Memorial, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, at 12:08 p.m. ET. People can also be seen walking along 16th Street NW with many gathering on and near the new “Black Lives Matter” lettering painted on the street. (Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

THE DEMONSTRATORS WANT TO REACH THE MILLION

The objective of the protesters is to take one million people to the street, the number that was reached in January 2017 with the “Women’s March”.

However, in the absence of official figures, the majority of the US media claims that there are thousands or tens of thousands of attendees.

This week, Washington Municipal Police Chief Peter Newsham estimated that just under a million people would come to the city; while Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Friday that his estimates are between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters.

Faced with heat and humidity, several churches and theaters have opened their doors to activists who need to use the bathroom, rest, eat something or charge their phones.

Among the establishments participating in this initiative are the club “9:30”, where concerts are organized, and the Presbyterian Church of New York Avenue.

OUTRAGE INCREASES IN OTHER CITIES

The outrage has also been felt in other cities such as New York, which this Saturday experienced a new day of peaceful protests against racism with at least two dozen calls throughout the city after one of the calmest nights since the beginning of the protests.

In San Francisco, thousands of protesters collapsed onto the iconic Golden Gate Red Bridge in San Francisco, where some of the activists had to march among the cars.

That protest on the bridge left some curious images, such as that of an elderly black woman holding a sign with the slogan “We are tired of this shit” and dedicated a cut of sleeves to each passing motorist.

The protests, which have already reached their twelfth day, have reached 650 cities in the 50 states of the country.