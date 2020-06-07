Photo: . /

WASHINGTON, USA.- At the cry of “Black Lives Matter”, thousands of people ruled the US capital this Saturday with the biggest protest for racial justice since the May 25 murder of African-American George Floyd. , who was suffocated by a white police officer.

The demonstrations began at 12.00 local time (16 GMT) and spread throughout the city: some two thousand people gathered around the Congress and another thousand did so at the Lincoln Memorial, and then, as if they were rivers, they converged on the White House.

There, a huge sea of ​​people chanted for hours calling for structural changes to end violence against African-Americans, who in the United States. They are three times more likely to die at the hands of the police than whites, according to data from the Mapping Police Violence group.

A DAY FOR HISTORY BOOKS

Sitting on the sidewalk outside the presidential mansion was the family of African-American Lamar Hacelton, who decided to bring his four daughters to show them what he believes will one day fill out the history books.

«One day they will read this as if it were history, but it is important that they have the experience of being here (…) I want them to learn that it is important that they learn to defend themselves, because of their race and other people who are less lucky. That is why we are here, so that the girls can see how history is made, “she explained to Efe.

One of her daughters, 11-year-old Alexia, was carrying a banner with silver stars and the lettering for the slogan “Black Lives Matter” that she herself had drawn and painted.

“This means that people of my skin color and that they are darker, that their lives matter, not only the lives of whites,” the little girl told Efe, who hopes that the protests these days will help to improve the world. so that he is not “so cruel and so rude.”

LESS POLICE PRESENCE THAN OTHER DAYS

Around the family, protesters paraded with their fists raised in the presence of a much smaller police deployment than in recent days.

Security forces have been widely criticized for tear-gassing and firing rubber balls at a peaceful protest on Monday only so that US President Donald Trump could cross the park in front of the White House and make a photo in a church.

Officers were in small groups with a relaxed demeanor this Saturday, wearing neither helmets nor bulletproof vests.

On Friday, the Pentagon had asked the National Guard reservists not to carry arms or ammunition and, in addition, ordered the withdrawal of the 1,600 soldiers who had been mobilized.

Agents have also cut off traffic from 6:00 am local time and until midnight in much of central Washington, whose businesses remain boarded up with wood paneling.

THE DEMONSTRATORS WANT TO REACH THE MILLION

The objective of the protesters is to take one million people to the street, the number that was reached in January 2017 with the “Women’s March”.

However, in the absence of official figures, the majority of the US media claims that there are thousands or tens of thousands of attendees.

This week, Washington Municipal Police Chief Peter Newsham estimated that just under a million people would come to the city; while Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Friday that his estimates are between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters.

Faced with heat and humidity, several churches and theaters have opened their doors to activists who need to use the bathroom, rest, eat something or charge their phones.

Establishments participating in this initiative include the “9:30” club, where concerts are organized, and the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.

OUTRAGE INCREASES IN OTHER CITIES

The outrage has also been felt in other cities such as New York, which this Saturday experienced a new day of peaceful protests against racism with at least two dozen calls throughout the city after one of the calmest nights since the beginning of the protests.

In San Francisco, thousands of protesters collapsed on the iconic Golden Gate Red Bridge, where some of the activists had to march between cars.

That mobilization left some curious images, such as that of an elderly black woman holding a sign with the slogan “We are tired of this shit” and dedicated a cut of sleeves to each passing motorist.

The protests, which have already reached their twelfth day, have reached 650 cities in the 50 states of the country.

SAN FRANCISCO.- While on the Atlantic coast, thousands of people gathered this Saturday in the streets of Washington, on the other side of the US, the protesters literally reached the Pacific Ocean and collapsed the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Today’s march in the Californian city was different from those that have been taking place throughout the area in recent days to denounce police brutality and call for racial justice after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A ROW TO CROSS THE BRIDGE

The change has not only been a scenario, but logistics has also been affected, since to cross the bridge a much narrower kilometer line had to be formed than usual and it was progressing at a very slow pace, with thousands of people patiently waiting their turn to gain access to the gigantic infrastructure.

Police did not cut the lanes of vehicle traffic, so protesters had to move through the section for pedestrians, just three meters wide, to move from San Francisco to Marin County, on the other side of the narrow.

«This area, with the bridge and the bay, is a symbol of progressive thinking and of always going forward, typical of San Francisco. Of all the protests I have been to this week, this is the most beautiful one for me, “Avicia Rodgers, an NGO worker and a neighbor near the bridge, told Efe.

PROTEST BETWEEN TRAFFIC, WIND AND VIEWS

The particular scene also left curious images, such as that of an elderly black woman who, leaning on the barrier that separates the section for pedestrians from that of cars, held a poster with the slogan “We are tired of this shit” and dedicated a cut of sleeves to motorists.

Beside him was a never-ending river of protesters wrestling against the strong wind to keep him from taking away his posters for “Black Lives Matter” and “All Cops Are Bastards” They are bastards »), while they tried to take photographs with their mobile phones of the impressive views of the bay and San Francisco to their right.

A small clearing opened between the crowds: the one courteously left by attendees to allow Linda Ellis, a professor emeritus at San Francisco State University, who was advancing in a wheelchair pushed by her husband.

“We need more African Americans to study law because only by studying law and changing the laws will we achieve real change. I hope this is something I can get to see, “said the teacher, with graying hair and wearing a Star Trek shirt.

THE PARKING, CLOSED

Reaching the bridge was not an easy task, since in addition to having access in the middle of a natural park, most of the parking lots around it remain closed due to the confinement decree and the social distancing orders that continue in force in San Francisco due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, many of the attendees decided to take advantage of the occasion to do a little exercise and take an excursion of several kilometers through the Presidio Park until they reached the bridge, which, inaugurated in 1937 and in an “art deco” style, is undoubtedly the most recognizable place in San Francisco worldwide. .