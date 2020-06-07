The demonstrations began at 12 o’clock local time and spread throughout Washington this Saturday

To the cry of “Black Lives Matter“(Black lives matter), thousands of people they did this saturday rumble Washington with the biggest protest for racial justice since the May 25 murder of the African American George Floyd, who was suffocated by a white police officer.

The demonstrations began at 12:00 local time and spread throughout the city, concentrating around the Congress and the Lincoln Memorial and then, as if they were rivers, come together in the White House.

There, a huge sea of ​​people chanted for hours calling for structural changes to end violence against African-Americans, who in the United States. They are three times more likely to die at the hands of the police than whites, according to data from the Mapping Police Violence group.

A day for history books

Sitting on the sidewalk outside the presidential mansion was the family of African-American Lamar Hacelton, who decided to bring his four daughters to show them what he believes will one day fill out the history books.

“One day they will read this as if it were history, but it is important that they have the experience of being here (…) I want them to learn that it is important that they learn to defend themselves, because of their race and other people who are less lucky. That is why we are here, so that the girls can see how history is made, ”she explained to Efe.

One of her daughters, 11-year-old Alexia, carried a banner with silver stars and the letters of the motto “Black Lives Matter” that she herself had drawn and painted.

“This means that people of my skin color and that they are darker, that their lives matter, not only the lives of whites,” the little girl told Efe, who hopes that the protests these days will help improve the world. so that he is not “so cruel and so rude”.

Less police presence than other days

Around the family, protesters paraded with their fists raised in the presence of a much smaller police deployment than in recent days.

The security forces have been widely criticized because on Monday they dispersed with tear gas and threw rubber balls at a peaceful protest only to have the US president, Donald trump, you could cross the park in front of the White House and have your picture taken in a church.

Officers were in small groups with a relaxed demeanor this Saturday, wearing neither helmets nor bulletproof vests.

On Friday, the Pentagon had asked the National Guard reservists not to carry arms or ammunition and, in addition, ordered the withdrawal of the 1,600 soldiers who had been mobilized.

Agents have also cut off traffic from 6:00 a.m. local time and until midnight in much of central Washington, whose businesses remain boarded up with wood paneling.

Outrage increases in other cities

Indignation has also been felt in other cities as NYThis Saturday saw a new day of peaceful protests against racism with at least two dozen calls throughout the city after one of the quietest nights since the protests began.

In San FranciscoThousands of protesters collapsed on the iconic Golden Gate Red Bridge, where some of the activists had to march among the cars.

That mobilization left some curious images, such as that of an elderly black woman holding a sign with the slogan “We are tired of this shit” and dedicating a cut of sleeves to each passing motorist.

The protests, which have already reached their twelfth day, have reached 650 cities in the 50 states of the country.

With information from .