They started painting around three in the morning on Friday and before noon it was complete. The last section of the long 16th street, the one that begins in the north of the nation’s capital and extends for a little more than 10 kilometers practically to the doors of the White House, has today a powerful message painted in huge letters yellow: BLACK LIVES MATTER (black lives matter). Under the initiative of the city mayor, Muriel Bowser, the last section of the street in front of the presidential residence has changed its name and will carry the same name as the slogan that it used to do in the past, and specifically since the last ten days, after the George Floyd’s death has taken to the streets.

The work of local artist Rose Jaffe occupies the section of 16th street between the famous K street of the lobbyists and H. The action taken by the councilor aims to honor the protesters who have concentrated for days, defying the touch Seven o’clock curfew, to demand a radical policy change in the methods used by the police, whose acts of brutality ended in Minneapolis with the life of the African American Floyd under the crushing and suffocating knee of a white order agent.

The vision of the message will not be possible from the stays in the White House occupied by the United States President Donald Trump, but it is a clear message to a president who forced the forces of law enforcement to violently disperse protesters with gas. tear-free to unblock the path for Trump to walk from his residence to the historic church of Saint John, damaged by fire Sunday night in the heat of the protests and known as “the temple of the presidents”, because there they go the country’s leaders to pray since 1816. Trump used the moment to take a strange photo at the doors of the Church holding a Bible that looked like it burned in his hands.

As the massive yellow paint on the already hot Washington asphalt had just finished, after eleven in the morning, a City Hall worker hung the new name for that location at the corner of 16th Street and H Street: Black Lives Matter Plaza NW. The mayor of the city silently contemplated the symbolic process that begins a new chapter in the history of racial protests in the capital. “In America, you can meet peacefully,” Bowser said simply.