The Mayor of Washington “renamed” a street in front of the White House as “Black Lives Matter” and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the causeway, in apparent recrimination for Donald Trump’s militaristic response to protests of brutality. Police in the United States.

Muriel Bowser tweeted images of a section of 16th Street in the United States capital with a message for Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police who has inspired protests across the country along with George Floyd, an African American who died May 25 in custody of the Minneapolis police.

“Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let’s stand firm with decision,” Bowser wrote. “Decision to make America the place it should be.”

Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination. Determination to make America the land it ought to be. pic.twitter.com/XOfu6CGEGY – Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser and Trump disagree about the president’s use of federal agencies and the military police to dissolve a protest Monday night, so he can have a photo shoot outside a church near the White House.

“We want out-of-state troops from Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said at a press conference on Thursday.

On Friday, the city also installed a sign with the caption: “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Using rollers and buckets of yellow paint, with brushes to sharpen the edges of the letters, a group of people – men and women, of different races and ages, some with rollers, others with work boots – painted the street. Many were sweating in the warm sun.

Trump, hit by the economic downturn, the coronavirus pandemic and protests, again advised some state governors on Friday to call the National Guard. “You have to dominate the streets. You cannot let what is happening happen,” said the Republican.

Protests across the country, mostly peaceful, have sometimes led to vandalism, looting, and clashes between police and protesters.