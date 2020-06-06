Soldiers near the Abraham Lincoln Memorial before a protest against racial inequality after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Washington, United States. June 6, 2020. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

By Lisa Lambert and Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, June 6 (.) – Washington was preparing for a large rally on Saturday, according to the local police chief, as marches for the murder of a black man in custody enter its twelfth day and United States authorities United they try to limit the police tactics.

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes. The assassination has triggered days of protests across the United States against racism and police brutality, as well as demonstrations across the world.

Some social media activists have called for a million people to attend a protest in the capital.

“We have a lot of public and open source information that suggests next Saturday’s event may be one of the biggest we’ve had in the city,” Washington DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told local media, adding that Much of the city center would be closed to traffic early.

Newsham did not give an estimate of the number of people. Local media expect tens of thousands to arrive.

On Friday, there were marches and meetings in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Miami, New York and Denver, among other places, and protesters gathered again, in the rain, in front of the White House.

The nightly protests were mostly peaceful, but the tension remains, despite authorities in several places taking steps to reform police procedures.

A Denver federal judge ordered city police to stop using tear gas, plastic bullets, and other “non-lethal” devices, such as flash grenades, and in his ruling he cited examples of protesters and journalists who were injured by the police.

“These are peaceful protesters, journalists and doctors who have been the target of extreme tactics aimed at suppressing riots, not suppressing demonstrations,” District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote in the ruling.

In Minneapolis, city Democratic leaders voted to end the use of knee restraint and suffocating techniques that apply pressure to the neck, while California Governor Gavin Newsom said it will end the state police training in carotid restraint, similar to the technique used in the Floyd case.

