The capital of the United States has seen this Saturday how thousands of people took to the streets in protest at the murder of the African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, already etched in national memory as one more episode of police violence that the community suffers unequally. black of the country. From early in the morning, when the sun was already threatening to hit hard in Washington, the protesters began their marches through different areas of the city with the ultimate intention of coming together in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, Donald’s residence. Trump.

In front of the Lincoln Memorial, the diversity of those protesting was enormous, from families cycling with their children to elderly people wearing masks to continue fighting the covid-19 and laden with water to withstand the heat. The slogans were “Without justice there is no peace” and “Power for the people”, among others. From the top of the steps presided over by Lincoln, the president who led the country during the Civil War, National Guard troops watched the arrival of peaceful protesters. Many took photos to remember.

At the Capitol, the photograph was similar. Families, many of them African American, with their children to make themselves heard on the streets. To express their feeling of being fed up in the face of a brutality that continues to rage and rage against African-Americans. Little black children whose parents decided that this Saturday would be part of the story instead of being indirect witnesses of it from television. “Equality”; “No more violence”; “Justice”. “I don’t want to live in fear,” said Kayla, an eight-year-old girl, holding her mother’s hand.

Black Lives Matter. All slogans charged with emotion on a day called to be that of the largest protest in Washington since the voices of rage and frustration began to be heard more than a week ago. What initially started as rage, looting and fire in Minneapolis after the murder of Floyd, has been turning into a peaceful protest that in many cities of the country defied the curfew and the streets taken by the police and the Guard. National. Trump, however, failed to get the Army onto the streets and militarize the response and establish a false conflict between the military and civil society.

No clear leader

Many different groups protesting. Without a clear leader. Marching without a specific destination although everything pointed towards the recently renamed Black Lives Matters Square, a very short distance from the White House. On 16th street, the one that begins north of the city and extends for more than 10 kilometers almost at the gates of the presidential residence, a group of people stood this morning and silently dug their knee into the ground, in another Another symbol that represents the rejection of systemic racism and violence against African-Americans that this country, which has already had a black president, has not just overcome.

Cut traffic. Bars and restaurants open to offer water to those who need it. Stalls selling face masks. As the protesters accumulated, the huge letters of the yellow poster painted on the asphalt to which the city mayor, Muriel Bowser gave the green light, and which ensures that the lives of blacks matter, were less and less visible. Bowser has stood up to Trump. He has sent him the message that the streets of Washington are his and they are peaceful. The message could not be more powerful: rename a plaza with the slogan of outrage that is visible from the rooms of a president who has not distanced himself from racism.