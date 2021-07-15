Washington invites UN experts to investigate racism in the US

Joe’s government Biden invited UN experts to investigate US racism against African Americans, an attitude radically contrary to that of the Donald Trump administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the decision of the UN Human Rights Council that a group of experts examine police violence against “people of African descent” around the world.

Responsible nations should not try to avoid an assessment of their human rights situation. Rather, they must request the intention to improve, “he said in a statement.

Blinken invited UN experts to visit the United States and urged other member states to participate in “this effort to fight racism, discrimination and xenophobia.”

That stance contrasts with Trump and his allies in the face of the anti-racist demonstrations that shook the United States in 2020 after the death of an African-American suffocated by a white police officer.

Trump denied that there was systematic racism in the United States, attributed police violence to “bad apples” and rejected any criticism of his country’s history.

That position is majority in Trump’s Republican Party.

“Blinken, instead of asking the UN to come to the US and tell us how ‘racist’ our country is, why don’t you ask them to go to Cuba, where an evil socialist regime breaks into people’s homes, gives them a beating and then they drag them away? ”, Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted, alluding to the unprecedented protests unleashed on the communist island.