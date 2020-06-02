Washington, Jun 1 . .- The Mayor of the District of Columbia, where Washington is, extended the curfew in the US capital to four hours after the protests over the death of African-American citizen George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police, who this weekend left destruction in the surroundings of the White House.

In a message on her Twitter account, the mayor of the district, Muriel Bowser, indicated that the curfew will be applied throughout the city between Monday and Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT) and 6:00 a.m. local (10.00 GMT).

The restriction went into effect on Sunday between 23:00 local time (03:00 GMT) and 6:00, but protesters challenged it with bonfires in the vicinity of the presidential residence, under strong custody of the Secret Service and the Police, and attacks on establishments commercial and facades in the capital center.

The measure, he explained, does not cover “essential workers”, including health care personnel, and media personnel identified with their credentials.

The movement ban will also have no effect in the case of “electoral workers, volunteers and people who exercise their right to vote,” added the official, in anticipation of the primary process that will take place this Tuesday in the city.

This Monday, liquor stores, bank branches, coffee shops, the headquarters of the largest US union, almost all establishments near the White House, showed the scars of another night of violent protests.

The center of the capital dawned with the result of the pitched battle last night: Broken glass, smashed doors, painted against Trump and in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement, while in Lafayette Square (the square in front of the White House) the operatives and security officers were trying to clean up the damage.

Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of protests that completed its sixth night on Sunday with more than 40 cities under curfew and at least three people who have lost their lives.

An autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family claims that he lost his life to “suffocation due to sustained pressure.”

