Washington DC sues Amazon for abuse of dominant position

May 25, 2021

The attorney general of the United States capital, Washington DC, sued Amazon for abuse of its dominant position in online retail sales.

Prosecutor Karl Racine alleged that Amazon’s control of 50-70% of US online commerce raises the prices consumers pay.

“Amazon’s online retail platform benefits from and is protected by anti-competitive business practices,” says the lawsuit filed in a court in the District of Columbia (DC), the US capital.

“Far from allowing consumers to access the best products at the lowest prices, Amazon instead causes prices to be artificially inflated in the market for its platform and those of its competitors,” it adds.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed at a time when large technology platforms are under scrutiny due to their increased dominance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year Facebook and Google were sued by US authorities for abuse of a dominant position in their respective markets.

The Washington DC lawsuit seeks to get Amazon to stop its “anti-competitive” practices and calls for damages and other penalties.

With information from AFP

