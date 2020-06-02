The increase in COVID-19 cases occurred just after the long US weekend. for the celebration of Memorial Day

Washington DCofficially D.C.Announced on Monday a rebound in coronavirus cases, which amount to 8 thousand 857, amid the protests that have shaken the city in recent days, which will now have to delay progress towards the second phase of the reopening plan.

According to capital city hall, “A new rebound in the data has been detected,” which forces the restart of the “count of stage one of the district.”

The bulletin details that the American capital, with an estimated population of 705 thousand 749 inhabitants, added on Sunday 56 new infections of the disease, which has claimed 468 lives and has been contracted by 8,857 more people.

COVID-19 has mainly affected Afro-American communities, including 4,119 positive cases (47 percent of total infections) and Hispanic, with 2,336 infected.

The increase in cases took place just after the long weekend that the United States lived through the celebration, on May 25, of the Memorial Day (Memorial Day), traditionally considered the Early summer in the country and during which families usually get together or enjoy outdoor activities.

The district launched since last Friday, May 29 the first stage of its reopening, with a “reinvention” of its public space to make it easier for restaurants and other businesses to share sidewalks and some streets with passers-by and buyers.

In addition to some sports, the measure affected businesses like hairdressers, which will attend only by appointments and with reinforced security measures.

This Monday, the United States reached one million 808 thousand 291 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 105 thousand 3 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

Different cities in the country have been the scene of protests for the death of the African American George Floyd, after being immobilized by a white police officer, which has triggered expert alerts due to the concentration of large groups without maintaining the recommendations for social distancing.

With information from .