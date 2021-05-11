Washington DC moves forward with reopening: will lift all restrictions on June 11

15 minutes. The city of Washington will lift all its restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic on June 11, the Government of the District of Columbia reported on Monday.

In the update of its data on coronavirus, the district explains that most of the restrictions in commercial premises related to capacity or opening time will be lifted on May 21.

The measures are maintained for bars, nightlife venues, and sports and concert venues. For those establishments, the restrictions will end on June 11.

The mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, announced in this bulletin the reopening of the United States capital when the data of infections decreased notably although the vaccination still continues, which does not reach half of the population.

According to data compiled by The Washington Post, the percentage of fully vaccinated citizens in the capital would be 34.2%.

The figures included in this Monday’s bulletin indicate that 226,566 have been fully vaccinated since December 2020

The local government maintains 12 vaccination points open for which no prior appointment is required. In addition, it is promoting numerous campaigns to convince of the importance of immunization.

Maintain prevention measures

In updating its data on the pandemic, the local government insists on requesting that prevention measures be maintained. He reiterates the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining hand hygiene, which he also asks of those vaccinated, although he does not speak in his case of the need for social distancing of 1.8 meters.

In addition, it endorses the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that those vaccinated can go without a mask when they walk down the street or when they meet outside with other immunized people.

The city of Washington joins other cities in the country in lifting restrictions. New York announced the lifting of a good part of theirs for May 19.