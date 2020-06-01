United States

After a night of looting and fire in the US capital in protests of police violence, the mayor Muriel Bowser announced this Sunday a curfew and activating the National Guard to avoid further revolts, despite which some incidents have already been registered.

In a message on her Twitter account, the mayor reported that the curfew will rule everything Washington from 11 at night today until 6 in the morning on Monday.

He also indicated that he has activated the District of Columbia National Guard so that they support the Metropolitan Police in controlling the protests that have taken place in recent days and that led to looting, vandalism and fires on Saturday.

Despite the city’s preparations, hundreds of protesters gathered in the late afternoon to march from Howard University to the city center to start the protest.

On 14th Street, the first clashes with the police had already taken place, after the burning of a patrol car, and the agents threw rubber balls and attacked those present, including several journalists, including an . / EPA cameraman.

Several hundred protesters also gathered in Lafayette Park, in front of the White House, where protests for the death of the African-American citizen have started in recent days. George Floyd last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he was detained by the police on charges of using a fake $ 20 bill.

The police, with riot gear, remain located behind the fences located in front of the gate of the garden of the White House, without incidents having been registered.

In days gone by, protesters staged skirmishes with the police there, but on Saturday night the protests spread to other areas, ending with clashes with the police, broken windows, looted shops and fires.

The source of the protests is the death of African-American George Floyd, 40, in an incident that was videotaped by passers-by and which has sparked outrage across the country.

The video shows a white officer, who has later been charged with murder and reckless manslaughter, subjecting Floyd to the ground, climbing on him and pressing his knee to his neck for several minutes, ignoring his pleas that couldn’t breathe.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd is heard to say as he is dying, a scene that has sparked riots in America’s big cities.

.