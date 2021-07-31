Washington ATP 500: Rain of Casualties

It is true that he Washington ATP 500 live a few happy days with the arrival of Rafael Nadal at your facilities. For the first time the Spanish will play the tournament, but there are other factors (such as the Olympic Games) that have caused a significant shower of last minute casualties. Here we leave the list with some names that will not be present at the appointment.
ATP500 Washington withdrawals:
Denis Shapovalov
Hubert hurkacz
Milos raonic
Aslan karatsev
Karen khachanov
John isner
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Dominik Koepfer
Jaume munar
Soonwoo kwon
Guido pella
* last wildcard won’t be needed
– Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) July 30, 2021