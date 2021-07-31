Washington ATP 500: Rain of Casualties

It is true that he Washington ATP 500 live a few happy days with the arrival of Rafael Nadal at your facilities. For the first time the Spanish will play the tournament, but there are other factors (such as the Olympic Games) that have caused a significant shower of last minute casualties. Here we leave the list with some names that will not be present at the appointment.

ATP500 Washington withdrawals:

Denis Shapovalov

Hubert hurkacz

Milos raonic

Aslan karatsev

Karen khachanov

John isner

Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Dominik Koepfer

Jaume munar

Soonwoo kwon

Guido pella

