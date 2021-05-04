Washington and Indiana offer a match of almost 300 points

05/04/2021 at 05:04 CEST

Efe

The magic and spectacularity of point guard Russell Westbrook was once again present in the Washington Wizards game by starring in the third game in NBA history with more than 20 assists and rebounds that joined the legendary Wilt Chamberlain as the other who achieved it. for twice in his career.

Westbrook’s contribution, which finished with a triple-double of 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds, allowed the Wizards to beat the Indiana Pacers 154-141 and they were close in the fight for ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook becomes the only player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 20+ REB and 20+ AST. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to have 1 such game. pic.twitter.com/8l31uFBJyh – NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 4, 2021

While Westbrook’s triple-double was his thirty-second so far this season, the highest of his career, and is just three more (178) away from tying the all-time mark of 181 held by the legendary Oscar Robertson with seven games to go before the end of the regular season.

The Japanese power forward Rui Hachimura scored 27 points that left him as the leader of the Wizards’ sweeping attack and guard Bradley Beal had 26 when Washington (30-35) scored a season-high and moved to Indiana (30-34) midgame for ninth place in the East.

Teams finishing between seventh and tenth place will enter the league’s new play-in tournament that will define the last two qualifiers for the main playoff draw.

The Wizards won the tiebreaker over the Pacers by winning the first two games. The teams meet once again this season in Indiana on Saturday this week.

The Lithuanian power forward Domantas Sabonis finished with a double-double of 32 points and 20 rebounds and guard Caris LeVert scored 33 points as the Pacers’ best scorers, had eight players with double-digit numbers, but could not avoid the third loss in the last four games.

Washington ended the first half on a 20-8 streak over the final 4:15 to take an 82-66 lead at halftime. Westbrook had three of his 11 assists in the second quarter during that span. It was the first half of the season with Washington’s highest score.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Russell Westbrook goes for 14 points, 21 rebounds (career-high) and 24 ASSISTS (career-high tying) in the @WashWizards home W! Rui Hachimura: 27 PTS, 7 REB

Bradley Beal: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

Domantas Sabonis: 32 PTS, 20 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/hHrSxKjsN0 – NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

Westbrook had 14 assists and 12 rebounds at half while making just three shots to the basket.

Westbrook’s layup with 10:23 left in the third secured his triple-double. His 32 is the fourth-best mark in any NBA season; holds the record with 42.

Within one game of scoring a franchise-record 152 points, the Pacers allowed the highest scoring in points as Washington finished with 61 percent shooting from the field.

The Wizards had 16 assists on 17 field goals in the second quarter while scoring 63% of field goals (17 of 27) with 46 points.

The Ukrainian center Alex Len, Averaging 7.4 points, he scored nine in the first quarter and finished the game with 12 to be among the nine Wizards players who had double-digit numbers and Washington had 96 points in the paint.