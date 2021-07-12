Washfy, that’s how you wash your car at home with half a liter of water

Enlarge

ACD July 8, 2021

The Washfy app promises to wash your car at home with just half a liter of water. Their prices start at 15 euros.

Wash the car with half a liter of water and without having to go to a car wash? Is it possible or that is what it promises Washfy, an application that allows you to take the car wash service where the customer wants.

Ecology, caring for the environment and sustainability they reach new sectors every day. There are few industries that do not show their responsibility in this area, either by simple image and commitment, or by new regulations that oblige them.

Home delivery service and prices from 15 euros

The Washfy app advocates for it and promise a maximum of half a liter of water to wash your car. That does not mean that the car is dirty, but it justifies the benefits of a dry cleaning, almost without water, so as not to compromise the paint of the vehicle by dragging the dirt, as you might think.

And it is that, according to the application, the use of hundreds of liters of water in automatic washes or completely removes dirt, nor is it capable, for example, of eliminating mosquitoes that become embedded in the body. On the other hand, in semi-wet washes, which are actually based on nanotechnology products, not only is it cleaned, but dirt is avoided by creating a protective film.

These new products used do not need water pressure to remove dirt, but encapsulate said particles and are collected in microfiber cloths to better protect the sheet metal and paint of the vehicle. What’s more, it is a hand wash that also allows to reach all areas of the bodywork, better than an automatic wash, and their times have been significantly reduced due to the improvement in the washing equipment currently used by ‘washers’. “>

These new products used do not require water pressure to remove dirt, but encapsulate said particles and are collected in microfiber cloths to better protect the vehicle’s sheet metal and paint. What’s more, it is a hand wash that also allows to reach all areas of the bodywork, better than an automatic wash, and the times of the same have been significantly reduced due to the improvement in the washing equipment currently used by the ‘washers’.

Enlarge

The best time to wash the car this summer

In addition, to facilitate customer comfort, these washes can be carried out on demand without having to move the vehicle. Prices range from 15 to 35 euros.