wash clothes in space

Jun 22 (.) – Ever wonder how astronauts onboard the International Space Station do laundry?

Well, they don’t and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working hard to solve one of the most complicated tasks in space: washing clothes.

The space agency plans to run a series of experiments using detergents specially designed by Procter & Gamble to find a long-term solution to the problem, the US consumer goods giant said on Tuesday.

The vital nature of water on space missions has meant that astronauts have simply disposed of their used clothing, happy to know that it disintegrates upon re-entry into the atmosphere.

As a result, NASA sends 72 kilos of clothing for each crew member to the International Space Station per year.

Longer term, with the US agency and Elon Musk’s Space X targeting manned missions to Mars, a more sustainable solution is needed.

Named NASA Tide as P & G’s premier soap powder, the first tests of the new detergent to assess the effects of microgravity and radiation will take place on a cargo flight to and from the ISS next year. Spacial station.

P&G will also send some additional equipment for image processing and analysis, although the ISS has most of the equipment needed for the experiments.

At the same time, identical experiments will be conducted on Earth, using the same materials, to study the differences, P&G said.

