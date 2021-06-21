Was this the ‘Process’ that the Philadelphia Sixers boasted so much about?

Philadelphia Sixers it will not add another ring to its windows this season. The set of Doc Rivers has failed to overcome Atlanta Hawks, who took the series in a Game 7 where they were superior and after tracing a difference in Game 5 of up to 26 points down. It seemed that this would be the year after qualifying for the Playoffs as the best team of the regular season in the Eastern Conference, but not. They won’t even make it to a Finals.

In fact, the data that we can analyze since the new era of the Eastern franchise began is not positive at all. That ‘Trust the Process‘How famous the Sixers rebuilding process and the NBA Draft high picks became famous, which has not yielded any striking results in recent years.

The data

If we analyze the statistics published by @StatMuse on his Twitter account, the Sixers have only qualified for the Playoffs four times since that ‘Process’ began, with zero finishes in their Conference. And in that same time slot, the rest of the great teams of the Eastern Conference have achieved greater privileges:

– Boston Celtics 7 times in Playoffs and 3 Eastern Finals

– Toronto Raptors 7 and 2

– Milwaukee Bucks 6 and 2

– Indiana Pacers 6 and 1

– Miami Heat 5 and 2

– Atlanta Hawks 5 and 2

– Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets 5 Playoff appearances

Not among the top 8 teams in the Eastern Conference in recent years. A very, very poor background that does not respond to a true slow but effective process that ends up giving results to the team. Will it be the end of Ben simmons and company at the Wells Fargo Center?