Was this the break in Luis Miguel: The Series with Issabela Camil?

Mother of Issabela Camil has expressed his opinion on the series singer Luis Miguel after unveiling the first episodes of Netflix’s most anticipated plot, this was what he revealed about the true reasons for the break between his daughter and the artist.

She was the mother of Issabela Camil, the second couple of Luis Miguel during his youth, who recently spoke about the scenes where the duet finally ends their relationship. Tony starr, account the one that considers is the true version of the facts.

“With different directions”

According to, revealed the mother of the actress in an interview, the life of “Luismi“and his daughter began to take different directions since both were looking for things and had different lives.

He was a famous singer, he had another perspective on life; she had her projects. His life was very heavy, singing, living at night, parties, a life very different from Erika’s, she never wanted to be in those moments of people and press, so they began to have a distance “, he commented to the means Ventaneando.

Issabela the great love of Luis Miguel?

In addition to Tony Starr, he also made other strong statements regarding his daughter’s past relationship with the music star, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri. He assures that “she was the love of his life.”

The love of Micky’s life is undoubtedly Issabela, who for me is called Erika, but without a doubt (she is) ”.

It should be remembered that in the episodes of the recent production it is shown that both end their courtship without the interpreter of “La Inconditional” doing anything to prevent it.

In one of the scenes, Erika Camil (Camila Sodi) confronts “Micky” after he “does not return her calls, does not look for her, which in addition to claiming her notifies her that she is going to study acting with a friend”, the The conversation reaches a point of no return where the actor, (Diego Boneta) who plays Luis Miguel, tells him that it is the best for both of them, so Erika (Issabela’s real name) leaves his life completely.

It should be remembered that during this stage, the young artist hardly focused on his career since the search for his mother and taking care of his brother’s custody were the most important matters that occupied his thoughts at that time.

The Netflix series portrays two stages that run in parallel in the artist’s life, one is what happens after his father’s departure and the other is a Luis Miguel with more years in which he deals with some other difficulties.

However, in the midst of all this, another issue that would turn the page with the disappearance of Marcela Basteri is the encounter that the “Sun has with his first-born, Michelle Salas.”

Something that transcended would be thanks to Erika Camil herself, who convinces him to meet her daughter Michelle and recognize her paternity.

On the other hand, Jaime Camil Garza, an outstanding Mexican personality and businessman, had an important contribution to the life of Gallego Basteri.

The father of the actors Jaime and Issabela Camil who is actually called (Erika Ellice Sotres Starr) was one of the first investors in the career of the greatest figure of the show, Luis Miguel, so the father of the artists always remained very close to the world of politics, entertainment, as well as the business world. He lost his life on December 6 due to sepsis.