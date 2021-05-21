This Thursday, Pedro Sánchez, presented the strategic project Spain 2050, a document structured around nine challenges to modernize Spain in the next 30 years and that the president, during his speech, wanted compare repeatedly with the impulse that Spain experienced after the end of the dictatorship.

“40 years ago we agreed to transform Spain, so let’s sit down and let’s decide what Spain we want to be in 30 years“, has raised Sánchez during the presentation at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid.

This announcement has not gone unnoticed due to its different proposals and approach, but the networks have also noticed one more detail that has made them pull memes, as usual.

The poster that was behind the Prime Minister said “Spain 02050“, so many have thought that they have added that 0 by design, since the 0 on the left neither adds nor subtracts. However, this has caused many tweeters to joke with this number, that It almost seems taken from the telephone vote of a reality show.

“Spain 02050”. It looks like the number for a Mediaset contest. – Shamir ❌🇪🇦❌ (@ brest_1701) May 20, 2021

Was this Spain 02050 or Beverly Hills 90210? – Aragorn IV (@aragorn_iv) May 20, 2021

Others have also emphasized that the president’s plan is for 30 years, so they have made memes with a Futuristic Pedro Sánchez or one society in 2050 that, contrary to what you might think, It is in the Middle Ages.