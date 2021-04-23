Was there romance ?, Raúl Araiza shares a photo with Alejandra Guzmán | Instagram

Romance of youth? The beloved host of the Hoy Program, Raul Araiza surprised on Instagram with a photograph with the famous singer Alejandra Guzman and another famous one, Ingrid Deneken.

The Black Araiza made it more than clear that this photograph has come out of the trunk of memories, because by its expression together with the publication and the appearance of the magazine cover, the image with Alejandra Guzmán dates back many years.

Both Raúl Araiza Herrera and the Queen of Hearts They look young and very attractive, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if something had existed between the actor and the rock star. In the photograph you can see Norma Herrera’s son in the middle of La Guzmán and the other young woman, he embraces the singer with enough confidence.

What I just found … Ufff and again uffff! #tbt , wrote the driver of Hoy next to the image.

The photograph was shared 20 hours ago and has exceeded 12 thousand reactions, the followers of Raúl Araiza were amazed at the youth of the member of Members to the Air and the mother of Frida Sofía; They even stressed that Alejandra Guzmán no longer looks like her.

Araiza has commented on some television programs that he was a schoolmate of great stars such as Chantal Andere, Viridiana Alatriste and Alejandra Guzmán herself, so it would not be surprising if there was a strong relationship between them, even if only one of friendship.

Raúl confessed that his brother Armando Araiza was also in that school, but unlike his brother, Raúl Araiza was always more mischievous and ended up being expelled from the prestigious school.

Fans of The black They are more than happy because it still belongs to the main hosts of the Hoy Program, since it was doubted if it could leave the morning due to having to fulfill other work commitments that include a soap opera.

Araiza joined the cast of La Desalmada, where they claim to develop an important character and also made the news after being surprised with the news that he will have a lover and not only that, but that she will be played by a spectacular beauty queen.