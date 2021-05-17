Was there fraud in Miss Universe with the election of Miss Mexico?

Getty Images Controversy over new Miss Universe, Andrea Meza: Why do they call her Miss Telemundo?

It is no secret to anyone that every time they choose the new Miss Universe, there is always controversy, because not all the public is satisfied with the results.

And this time it seems that it is no exception, because only a few hours have passed since Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was crowned Miss Universe, and social networks have exploded with all kinds of comments, which are worth clarifying, this time they are not directly against the queen, but against Telemundo.

Missologists, fans, common people, and even many of the experts in beauty queens, assure in social networks and YouTube blogs that, based on the final development of the 5 finalists, they feel that they “stole the crown” from Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo, whom they defend as the true queen.

Miss Universe 2020 Did they steal the crown from Miss Brazil and Miss Peru?

Through comments, memes and pronouncements, which we share in this note, contest analysts and fans assure, without any other proof other than what they saw on the final night, that Telemundo allegedly would have influenced the results so that Miss Mexico won.

One of the alleged arguments of the “alleged fraud” given by those who insist on it in networks, is that that chain was conducting the show in Spanish and in the United States the vast majority of viewers of the channel are Mexican, so they could attract more advertisers .

Annoying fans have christened Andrea Meza Miss Telemundo, and not only have they created the hagstash #Misstelemundo to criticize her choice, but there are some who ask that Miss Universe be held again within a month.

“Explain why she won and not Peru or Brazil !!?”, “Telemundo won one crown but the world won two queens. Brazil and Peru. What a roboooooooo ”,“ Miss Telemundo Mexico 2020 💰 ”and“ It is seen that it is bought ”, were some of the comments expressed by the disappointed fans on the official page of Miss Universe, where the organization presented its new queen.

“Brasil & Peru forever ❤️”, “Peru and Brazil were the 2 finalists… definitely… Telemundo¡ gave the 👑”, “That crown should have been from Peru 🇵🇪 or Brazil” and “won the that worse responded ”, were other comments that exploded in networks after the triumph of Andrea Meza.

And although others were happy with the victory of Miss Mexico, ensuring that she is a very beautiful and charismatic woman who always sounded like a favorite, they also recognized that they were surprised by the ruling, because after hearing the round of questions they agreed with the annoying fans in who thought that the winner would be between Miss Peru and Miss Mexico.

Miss Universe 2020 Crowning Moment | Mexico

Osmel Sousa himself said in the Telemundo special after the evening: “I thought Brazil and Peru were going to win,” but he warned that he liked the choice of Andrea Meza and stressed that it was very difficult to make a decision with so many beautiful women in the final frame. “This group was very strong. I have never seen such a strong group. Anyone could take it ”.

Miss Universe | The 5 finalists answer the questions of the jury | Telemundo
Miss Mexico, Miss India, Miss Brazil, Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Peru answer questions from the jury in Miss Universe 69th Edition.

About Miss Mexico’s victory, she said: “She was always a great favorite. The girl is beautiful, easy-going, tall … I love her. I’m happy because Mexico won, and because my friend Lupita (Jones) had another queen again ”.

Miss Universe | The 5 finalists address current issues in Miss Universe | Telemundo
Miss Mexico, Miss India, Miss Brazil, Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Peru demonstrated their interest in various topics such as beauty standards and the climate emergency in their final speech at Miss Universe 69th Edition.

After the coronation, Miss Peru spoke with Telemundo, and far from sharing the comments generated in networks of an alleged theft of the crown, she said she was happy with the results and praised the election of her friend Andrea Meza as Miss Universe, of whom she said she is a very complete woman.

“Oh, Andrea is a sweetheart. I am very happy for her. I just saw her and told her that I wish her the best and many blessings. She is also a nice person and very funny. I always stopped with her and we were doing crazy things and backstage videos, where we went dancing and jumping. We were very close, very close, so I am very happy for his triumph. Congratulations Mexico, you have one more fan here who loves her country, ”said the second Miss Universe finalist today.

Miss Universe | Miss Peru dedicates a few words to Andrea Meza after her crown | Telemundo
Janick Maceta, Miss Peru, dedicates some moving words to Andrea Meza after her coronation in Miss Universe 69th Edition.

We consulted Telemundo about the controversy and the accusations of the annoying fans who insist that there was no justice in the results and that the channel would have had something to do with it. When we have an official response we will share it here.