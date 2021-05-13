Was there “accidental release”? A scientific group criticizes the WHO and does not rule out that the Covid left a laboratory

An international team of scientists has pointed out that “more research” is needed to determine the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic: “theories of accidental release from a laboratory and zoonotic spread remain viable.”

In Science magazine, Jesse Bloom, Alina Chan, Ralph Baric, Akiko Iwasaki, David Relman, and their colleagues sign a letter in which ask for a proper exam, transparent, objective and based on data on the origin of the pandemic.

“Knowing how Covid-19 arose is essential for inform about global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks, “the authors emphasize.

The 18 signatories refer to a joint report of China and the World Health Organization (WHO) on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, some of the results of which were published in November 2020.

In this sense, they mention that the WHO team evaluated as “probable or very probable” a intermediate host as origin of the Covid-19 pandemic and the laboratory incident as “extremely unlikely”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus commented that the evidence supporting a laboratory accident were insufficient, they remember.

However, the two theories were not considered in a balanced way: Only four of the 313 pages of the report and its annexes addressed the possibility of a laboratory accident, they point out.

“As scientists with relevant experience, we agree with the Director General of the WHO, with the United States and 13 other countries, and with the European Union that it is necessary and feasible to achieve a greater clarity on the origins of this pandemic “, summary.

Therefore, they ask for a research “transparent, objective, based on datas, including extensive experience, and subject to independent and responsibly managed oversight. “

At the end of their letter they write: “in this time of unfortunate anti-Asian feeling In some countries, we found that early in the pandemic it was Chinese doctors, scientists, journalists and citizens who shared crucial information about the spread of the virus with the world, often at great personal cost. “

“We should show the same determination in promoting a dispassionate speech based on science on this difficult but important question. “