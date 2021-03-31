Was the SEC wrong? Like Ripple, accuses LBRY of token sales

Compartir

The new target of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is LBRY, Inc. As it did with Ripple, the regulator accuses the company of “failing to register a securities offering,” according to a filing document. in the judicial district of New Hampshire.

According to the complaint filed by the SEC, LBRY has sold “millions” in securities called LBRY Credits (LBC) to finance its business and product development. The company allegedly received Bitcoin, US dollars, and “non-monetary compensation” in exchange for the tokens. Investors in LBC expected returns on the capital they put into LBRY.

The SEC estimates that more than 13 million LBCs have been sold from 2016 to 2020 for $ 5 million received in BTC. The SEC aims to “return” funds received by the company for “wrongful conduct” and to prevent LBRY from engaging in “any offering of unregistered digital asset securities.”

How LBRY wants to save cryptocurrencies

In late 2020, the Commission filed a similar complaint against Ripple Labs, as mentioned above, and some of its executives for the alleged unregistered sale of XRP. Ripple is in legal process with the regulator.

LBRY will be represented by the law firm of Perkins Coie and attorneys Keith Miller and Adam Schuman. Additionally, the company has launched a website called “Help LBRY save crypto.” There, they offer their side of the story and claim that the SEC’s allegations are “a tremendous threat to the entire crypto industry.”

By making a distinction between LBRY Inc and the LBRY network, they assure users that their platform is decentralized and separate from the future of the company. They add that the LBRY protocol will remain active and that the holders’ funds will remain safe. The company said:

This case is about excessive regulation. The SEC does not allege fraud and does not charge any individual.

The company then counteracts the charges brought by the Commission. They deny that the LBC token is a security and that their use case is speculation, based on “the facts and experience” they have had on the platform.

LBRY network users use the token for multiple applications, according to the company’s argument, including creating an identity, tipping creators, publishing, buying, or pushing content “in a decentralized manner.” They add that these use cases have been active long before the sale of LBC.

Like Ripple, LBRY claims its attempts to settle with the SEC were unsuccessful, the regulator’s terms involved putting LBC out of circulation. LBRY states:

We were willing to give them a pound of meat, but they were only interested in our head.

In addition, the company claims to have asked the SEC for instructions to “operate legally.” The regulator was unable to provide an answer, according to LBRY.

The company believes that the regulator’s actions may be a risk for all blockchain technology and companies operating in this sector if its development has been financed by a token directly or indirectly. Legal expert Gabriel Shapiro commented on this case:

Offering a viable path and continuing to sue the creators was understandable at first as the SEC worked to figure out the space, but is now inexcusable, unethical, and violates fundamental American jurisprudential principles of predictability and economic freedom.

XRP is trading at $ 0.56 with gains of 4.1% over the past week and slight returns on the 24-hour chart. In the last month, XRP posted gains of 28.4%.

XRP with minor gains on the 24-hour chart. Source: XRPUSDT Tradingview

The community has been calling for the token to be re-listed in recent days. In response, Japanese exchange OKCoin recently announced that they will allow XRP trading on their platform after April this year.