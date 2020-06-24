Editorial: Movie theater / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After being a great success in the past decade, Five Nights at Freddy’s would reach the world of cinema thanks to Blumhouse Productions. The project was revealed in 2015 and the last time we heard about it was 2 years ago, which has made fans think that the adaptation did not come to fruition. However, this is not the case, as recently the producer of the film mentioned that he is still standing and that he is doing well.

Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions and producer of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film, participated in an interview with Fandom and one of the questions was precisely related to this project.

A fan asked the producer for an update on the project, taking into account that the last thing we heard from him was that Chris Columbus would be its director, in 2018. Blum acknowledged that they have worked on the project for a long time and have not made any announcements in this regard, but that does not mean that the project has been canceled.

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie still stands and unfolds fast

Contrary to what one might think, the development of the film is on track and moving fast, according to the director, who even mentioned that « soon » the film will be ready.

« She’s super active, so I really feel like we have a very good chance to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like he’s really making progress; It hasn’t stalled or anything like that. It may seem that way because we have made no announcements about it, but it has not stalled. It is progressing rapidly. I don’t want to put a calendar on it, but we’ll have a movie soon. I’m sure of it, « Blum said.

In 2018, we learned that the creator of the horror series, Scott Cawthon, already had a script ready, which received the approval of film director Chris Columbus and Jason Blum, but Cawthon rejected the script to offer an idea that he believed would work. better, which delayed production.

So far we do not know when we will have more information about this adaptation of video games to the cinema. We will keep you informed.

How do you receive this news? Did you think that the movie inspired by this horror game had already been canceled? Tell us in the comments.

On the other hand, on the video game front the ad rate also decreased compared to its golden era, but several interesting projects have been revealed in recent months. At the end of last year we told you that several of the main installments of Five Nights at Freddy’s would finally come to consoles. You can find more news related to this franchise if you visit this page.

