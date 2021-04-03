Was the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy seen in Dubai? A photo indicates yes

There are many iconic cars in the world of film and television, but perhaps few are as iconic as the Batmobile. We’ve seen many incarnations of this vehicle over the years – from Adam West’s version of the iconic 1960s series to the one featured in the Zack Snyder movies. Some consider that the best is Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, but there is another that has had a place in the hearts of the fans. I mean Tumbler, the version of this vehicle that appeared in the Christopher Nolan trilogy. It is a particular version because it is basically the cross between a Lamborghini and a tank. It is more functional than eye-catching, as seen in the movies.

The rough and wide shape of the vehicle used by Christian Bale is recognizable from afar. That said, no one goes down the street thinking that one day they will find this vehicle out there. Much less in a warehouse. It would be so surreal that if it happened to you, you would have to run to your trusted social network and surely the news would go viral in moments. What would follow this would be comments from other people in the place where you saw such an apparition confirming your story. Just that happened to Reddit user u / gautamailani92, according to a report from Esquire Middle East.

This user found the car in a warehouse in the Al Quoz neighborhood of Dubai. As expected, he took a photograph, in which it is clearly seen that the vehicle has seen better days, and uploaded it to the Dubai subreddit accompanied by the following question:

Apparently Batman either failed the RTA inspection or took out a loan and fled. What do you think is the reason for the state of abandonment in which it is found?

Here you can see the photo to ask the same question:

As the Car and Driver portal points out, some Reddit users noticed that the car in question is not abandoned, its owner simply does not wash it often, but they do take it to pass in that state. Several users confirm that they have seen him on the streets of Dubai. There must be few stranger to life than seeing a filthy Batmobile in one of the most luxurious cities in the world. It’s unimaginable in more ways than one, but that’s the capital of the eponymous emirate.

The million dollar question is: Is it the original car from the movie or a replica? Reddit users think it could be the real one. The reality is that we do not know. Seven replicas were made for the film, of which only two were functional cars. In 2014, another five replicas were made that reached a value of one million dollars. As mentioned in Car and Driver, one of these arrived in Dubai in 2015. There is a possibility that this car is the one we now see covering itself in dust in a warehouse. It is also very possible that it is not the first time we have seen this car in that city. In 2019, a video of the youtuber went viral Rohan robert in which you see a car that, judging by the photo and video, is most likely the same one that we can now see on Reddit.

So You know. If one of your dreams is to see the car that appeared in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, they just have to travel to Dubai and hopefully they will reach the winery where they can see it covered in dust or on a street being an impressive and regrettable sight at the same time. Or better yet, watch the movies to see it in all its glory. It is better than this strange alternative that life offers us.

