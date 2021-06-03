Was lipo done ?, Chiquis Rivera shows his enormous change | Instagram

It has been the subject of entertainment news whether or not the famous singer and songwriter Chiquis Rivera has resorted to “aesthetic retouching” to have the figure she currently possesses and finally, the daughter of Jenni Rivera He has accepted that he did enter the operating room and more than that, he boasted the change in social networks.

Much was criticized to the ex of Lorenzo Mendez For saying that she had acquired her current silhouette thanks to drinking warm water with lemon, since she boasted in her official Instagram account her current waist and figure dancing like the very “Shakira, Shakira”, her weight loss and change of her curves is More than evident, but Chiquis Rivera has denied having undergone liposuction, as pointed out by the YouTube show Gossip No Like.

Elisa Beristaín and Javier Ceriani aired photographs of Janney Marin Rivera next to a renowned surgeon, the same one that his famous mother went to in the past, and with this they assured that Chiquis would have changed his figure thanks to a “huge little help.”

It may interest you: In white lycra, Alexa Dellanos wears a new look, pink hair

For now, the businesswoman also flatly denied this situation and assured that if she approached the doctor it would be to do something more about her front charms, this was what she boasted on social networks.

The interpreter of Anímate y verás took advantage of the networks to share two images that would mark the before and after her “defense”, pointing out that that was what the surgeon changed in her and it would not be he who gave her her now waist.

It may interest you: Double charms, Celia Lora and Manelyk in swimsuits and on a yacht

Much has been said that Chiquis is currently very much in love and having a new romance with who would be the photographer of her friend Becky G, Emilio Sánchez, who could be behind her inspiration for these radical changes in her anatomy and beauty.

It may interest you: In a country shirt and boots Galilea Montijo wastes charms

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain pointed out that there was nothing wrong with women turning to doctors to increase their beauty; However, what they did completely disapprove of is that they resort to deceiving their followers in order to sell their products and they do not believe that it is the lemon that has achieved these radical changes in the famous.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It is well known that the daughter of La Diva de la Banda is a representative of various lines of beauty products, for which they pointed out that Chiquis Rivera placeholder image You should not play on people’s feelings and resort to deception to sell more.