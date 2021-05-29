Was ‘Line of Duty’ season 6 the last? Its creator responds

The finale of the sixth season of ‘Line of duty’ aired in early May and fans finally saw H.’s identity revealed. It was just knowing and thinking about everything that awaits us in season 7. However, the continuity of the series is still uncertain.

Some were disappointed with the anticlimactic flavor of the finale and hope this is not the definitive aftertaste of the series. Jed Mercurio, its creator, has decided to respond but has done so in a way that is as direct as it is ambiguous. Come on, it shows that he is the creator of the series. In an interview with Den of Geek he was asked directly if the end of the season is a conclusion or the beginning of something else. This is what he replied:

I’d say it’s too early. It is too early to draw that conclusion. It could be either one, or it could be something different.

Although the fans will be somewhat disappointed with such an open response, Mercurio continued to talk about the future, although conditionally, of the character of CC Osborne:

I think, if there is more ‘Line of Duty’, then clearly there is potential there. He is someone who holds a high office, who is an outright liar and who has been involved in corruption in the past, in relation to the Karim Ali case and the Lawrence Christopher case. Clearly, there would be potential there if we wanted to explore it, but it’s too early to say if we ever would.

Let’s hope that Mercury, after a well-deserved vacation, begins to bring these potential stories to fruition. The 6 seasons of ‘Line of Duty’ are available on Movistar +.

