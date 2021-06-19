Was it the third in contention? Mauricio Ochmann’s girlfriend reveals how long they have been

The theory that he had fooled Aislinn arose when the actor’s followers discovered that there were likes of Mauricio Ochmann in Paulina’s 2017 publications.

Mauricio Ochmann assured that he did not have an affair with Paulina Burrola, while he was married to Aislinn Derbez. (Special)

“No, well! They invent for everything, they give flight to the thread, but let’s say it was my strategy because obviously I started to follow it like in January of this year and, obviously, I started liking it. I met her in January this year and that’s where I started liking it to get noticed.

Mauricio assured that when he confirmed his romance with Paulina, his ex-wife already knew about his new romantic relationship. “Yes, of course, she is aware of everything and we have very good communication,” he said.