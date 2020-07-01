Washington.- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated certain parameters that it will use to approve future vaccines against COVI-19 and provided guidance with recommendations for those who develop them and wish to obtain a license.

The Guide, which reflects the advice the FDA has provided in recent months to companies, researchers, and others, outlines the agency’s current recommendations regarding the data needed to facilitate the manufacture, clinical development, and approval of a COVID vaccine. 19.

The FDA strongly recommends the inclusion of diverse populations in all phases of clinical development, including populations most affected by COVID-19, specifically racial and ethnic minorities, as well as adequate representation in late-phase trials of elderly and people with medical comorbidities.

Sponsors are also encouraged to include studies in their development plans that provide data to support use during pregnancy, as well as to plan pediatric evaluations of safety and effectiveness.

The guide also discusses the importance of ensuring that clinical trial sizes are large enough to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of a vaccine. The FDA would expect a COVID-19 vaccine to prevent the disease or lessen its severity in at least 50% of people who are vaccinated.

In addition, after FDA approval, the safety of all vaccines, including a COVID-19 vaccine, continues to be closely monitored using various existing surveillance systems. The FDA may also require post-marketing studies to further assess known or potential serious risks.

“In this particular crisis with so much at stake, we need to help accelerate vaccine development as much as we can without sacrificing our standards for quality, safety, and efficacy,” said Peter Marks, MD, Ph.D., director of the Center. of Biological Evaluation and Research of the FDA.

“At this time, neither the FDA nor the scientific community can predict how quickly data will be generated from clinical trials of vaccines. Once the data is generated, the agency commits to evaluating it comprehensively and quickly. But make no mistake: the FDA will only approve or make a COVID-19 vaccine available if we determine that it meets the high standards people expect from the agency, “added Marks.

Importantly, given the current understanding of SARS-CoV-2 immunology, the goal of development programs at this time should be to support traditional FDA approval by conducting studies to directly assess the ability of the vaccine to protect humans from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The guide also notes that as more is learned about the immunology of SARS-CoV-2 and the vaccine’s immune responses, it may be considered the FDA’s accelerated path of approval to obtain the vaccine license. However, identification of an immune response or other measure that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit would be necessary for a specific vaccine.