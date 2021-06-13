Was it so hard to generalize a proper open door indicator?

Generally speaking, cars have been equipped with a open door warning light. The vehicle’s brain monitors the sensors installed above them and alerts the driver when it detects that one of the doors is not completely closed. It is a good security measure to prevent them from being opened while driving or being stolen more easily when parking.

Sometimes a very useful innovation that improves day-to-day life can be very simple, even as simple as, say, four lights and a small drawing of a car. The innovation we are talking about is the small screen in the instrument cluster of a vehicle that shows which door is open. And why do we dedicate a space to this small but great idea? Because we’re puzzled that it hasn’t become a standard in the automotive world, at least until relatively recently with the rise of digital pictures.

Instrument cluster of the Honda Accord (1976-1981)

Although there may have been some precedents, they were the Honda accord and the Prelude from the 1970s (1976 and 1978, respectively), some of the first mass production vehicles with this system. Cars have always had ways of letting us know that a door is open often by glancing at the ceiling to see if that light was on, but manufacturers have never bothered to tell you which door was not closed properly. That has led to many unpleasant family moments opening and closing all of them.

With the trend of digitize dashboards of cars, a great advantage is found in that now they can tell you which door in particular is not closed, all easier. Thanks to them, the person next to the offending door can be alerted, the door closes again and life continues free from the chaos of everyone opening and closing their doors at the same time. It is a small thing, but it has made life a little easier in front of the traditional witnesses with all the doors open. And it already existed almost four decades ago.

The Honda setup included an indicator for the tailgate and brake light bulbs, which made it quite an advanced configuration for the time; not even Rolls-Royce had this technology in the 1980s. Although over the years, a large number of vehicles came with similar displays on their instrument panels, what draws our attention is the number of vehicles that do not They had one as useful as this, especially in the 1990s and 2000s with countless saloons and minivans.

Because most cars have some kind of open door light, but it is just a light, and it is not really better than what a dome light does. SEAT 131. If you think costs are an issue here, that may be a factor, as a single light has to be cheaper than several. Today, in this age where full color LCD screens are getting cheaperMore and more cars are implementing diagrams in them that indicate which door is ajar; and virtually any brand new car will.

Source: Jalopnik